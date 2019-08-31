By Trend

Azerbaijani Grape and Wine Festival is being held in Meysari village of Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district, Trendreports on Aug. 31.

The event has been organized on the territory of the viticulture and winemaking complex Shirvan Sharablari LLC.

The festival is being held with the support of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, the executive branch of the Shamakhi district, the Regional Development Public Union, the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The festival is aimed at promoting local production of grapes and wine, increasing the export potential of wine and bringing the history of winemaking in Azerbaijan to the guests’ attention.

Each participant was impressed by yoga and stretching in the open air.

The participants showed great interest in wine tasting pavilions of local winemakers, as well as gastronomic zones in the territory.

The winemakers participating in the festival demonstrate their products under specially decorated umbrellas.

---

