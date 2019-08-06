By Trend

Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov who is on a visit to Moscow, visited the Friendship House at the Alabino shooting range to get acquainted with the history, culture, art and the dishes of the national cuisine of the countries participating in the International Army Games-2019, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani minister together with Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergey Shoygu and other guests visited the Azerbaijani pavilion at the exhibition and viewed the expositions reflecting Azerbaijan’s history, culture, traditions and life.

Hasanov has also met with Azerbaijani servicemen participating in the "Field Kitchen" contest.

All the expositions will be demonstrated until the end of the competition. Every day, military chefs from different countries, including Azerbaijani, present hundreds of samples of national cuisine to the participants and guests.

Numerous guests who viewed Azerbaijan’s expositions with great interest also tested the country’s national dishes prepared by Azerbaijani military chefs.

