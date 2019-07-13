By Trend

Azerbaijan and Georgia are continuing talks on border delimitation, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov told reporters on the sidelines of the event dedicated to the French National Day, Trend reports.

“It was decided at the last meeting of the commission that experts should work more intensively and prepare proposals,” said Khalafov.

The deputy minister noted that the next meeting of the commission may be held in Tbilisi and important decisions can be made at this meeting.

The 12th meeting of the commission for delimitation and demarcation of state borders between Azerbaijan and Georgia was held in Baku May 23-24.

Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Khalaf Khalafov, while the Georgia delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia Lasha Darsalia.

The meeting was also attended by experts and representatives of relevant state structures of both countries.

The sides considered the issues related to passing of the state border line and held detailed discussions on all the parts of the state borders that still haven’t been agreed on.

The sides agreed to jointly view those parts of the state border at the level of experts.



