In 2019, 34 cities and districts of Azerbaijan provide self-financing without receiving subsidies from the center, as stated in an article by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov titled "Author of reforms which serve sustainable modernization and social welfare" published in the "Azerbaijan" newspaper, Trend reports.

"More than 50 percent of about 1.9 million jobs which were opened over the past 15 years is accounted for the regions, which is a vivid embodiment of the success of the regional policy of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," said the article.

