The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea was held at a high level, speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov said.

Asadov made the remarks at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament on May 30, Trend reports.

He stressed that during the match, security, law and order were ensured at the highest level.

The UEFA Europa League final match has been recently held at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

Chelsea defeated Arsenal 4:1, winning the 2018-2019 UEFA Europa League season.

The Baku Olympic Stadium, the number of seats in which was brought up to 70,000 in connection with the final match, updated the 20-year record in the history of the UEFA Europa League.

According to this indicator, the Baku Olympic Stadium became the biggest arena among the stadiums that hosted the final matches of the UEFA Europa League.

Azerbaijan has recently held several prestigious international sports competitions, namely, the first European Games, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, F1 racing, the 42nd World Chess Olympiad.

