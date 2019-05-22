By Trend

Temporary residence permits for foreigners and stateless persons who are receiving full-time education in Azerbaijan can be issued in 15 and 20 working days, Trend reports.

This issue is reflected in the amendments proposed to the Law on State Duty, discussed at the meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship in the Azerbaijani Parliament on May 21.

Under current law, for issuing and extending a permit of temporary residence in the territory of Azerbaijan for foreigners and stateless persons studying in universities and colleges of the country in person, a state duty of 40 manats is charged for a residence permit for the duration of one year, and 80 manats for the duration of two years.

According to the proposed amendments, a state duty of 60 manats is charged for issuing and/or extending a permit of temporary residence in the territory of Azerbaijan for the duration of one year for foreigners and stateless persons studying in universities and colleges of the country in person within a 15-day period. Similarly, a state duty of 120 manats is charged for a residence permit for the duration of two years issued within 15 days.

If the temporary residence permit is issued and renewed within 20 days, the state duty will make up 40 manats for one-year permits and 80 manats for two-year permits.

The draft law was recommended for discussion at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

