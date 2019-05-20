By Trend

A corresponding decree was signed in Azerbaijan in connection with innovations in the legal and judicial sphere, Vusal Isayev, head of the department for work with law enforcement bodies and military issues of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, said.

Isayev made the remarks in Baku during the public discussions with entrepreneurs on the main directions of judicial and legal reforms, Trend reports on May 20.

He stressed that one of the main directions in the decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in connection with judicial reforms is the creation of the conditions for the development of entrepreneurship.

Isayev stressed that there is a need to support the ongoing reforms in the judicial and legal sphere.

"The main purpose of the decree is to ensure the effectiveness of justice system and increase the authority of the courts," he said.

Isayev added that according to the decree, the specific instructions on each sphere in the field of judicial and legal reforms, as well as in connection with the prosecutor's office and the Bar, were given.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on intensifying the reforms in the judicial-legal system on April 3, 2019.

According to the decree, the reforms being carried out in all spheres to ensure the country’s sustainable progress dictate the need to begin a new stage in the development of the judicial system and intensify the reforms in this sphere.

To speed up the process of forming the justice system that meets the requirements of time, having great prestige in the society, it is necessary to further expand the opportunities of appealing to the court, increase transparency in the activity of courts, the efficiency of legal proceedings, ensure timely fulfillment of the court decisions, strengthen the measures taken to eliminate red tape and other negative phenomena.

At the same time, to ensure the effective operation of the justice mechanisms, it is necessary to improve the social protection of judges and members of the judicial system, continue to upgrade the corresponding infrastructure, fully use the advantages of using modern information technologies in the court proceedings and solve other important issues.

