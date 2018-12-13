By Trend

On Dec. 2, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan prevented a Pakistani citizen, who arrived on the Moscow-Baku flight, from entering Azerbaijan with a fake UK passport, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service.

Another Pakistani citizen, who arrived on Dec. 4 on the Istanbul-Baku flight, was stopped with a fake Swedish ID card.

Besides, fake date stamps were detected in the passport of an Uzbek citizen who arrived on the Moscow-Baku flight on Dec. 5.

The passport of a British citizen, who arrived on the Erbil-Baku flight on Dec. 6, turned out to be counterfeit. During the investigation, it was found that he had an Iraqi passport.

An Indian citizen, who arrived in Baku from Dubai on Dec. 7, had a fake electronic visa to Azerbaijan.

