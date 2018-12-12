By Kamila Aliyeva

History recognizes Heydar Aliyev as an amazing political figure with an exceptional personality, who truly can be called the architect of modern Azerbaijan.

The memory and respect for national leader Heydar Aliyev lives in the heart of every Azerbaijani -- the prominent politician has a huge role in the formation of Azerbaijani statehood.

December 12 sees the 15th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan. His memory is honored by the Azerbaijani people, since all remarkable achievements of the country, its high international prestige, stability, and sustainable development are associated with Heydar Aliyev’s name.

The fate of the Azerbaijani state is tightly intertwined with the life of the national leader. Today, Azerbaijan is on a path of constant development which promises bright future to our country due to the wise policy and strategy that has once been pursued by Heydar Aliyev.

The period of leadership of the great leader of Azerbaijan fits into the historical memory of the people as the era of Heydar Aliyev. This era is one of the most glorious pages of Azerbaijan’s histortical development.

The great leader created the long-term model of Azerbaijan’s development. Heydar Aliyev built his strategy on three fundamental values. These are factors of a strong independent state, a diversified dynamic economy and a free person. The harmony of all three values is a trend aimed at the comprehensive progress of the country.

The modern independent state of Azerbaijan was established on the foundation created during the first period of Heydar Aliyev’s political leadership in 1969-1982.

However, the clearest manifestation of his charismatic leadership, firm will, political foresight, managerial talent, leadership and global outlook took place in the early 1990s - during the struggle of Azerbaijan for independence and national statehood.

During the period when the Azerbaijani people faced serious problems, Heydar Aliyev undertook a mission to save the nation from the threat of destruction. Thus, his historical merits in preserving the independent statehood and national unity are unprecedented. He managed to inspire the nation, withdraw it from the crisis, and ultimately turn Azerbaijan into a stable and rapidly developing country.

In 1993, Heydar Aliyev was back to state power at the insistent call of people. The political crisis of power, anarchy and arbitrariness ended only since summer of 1993, and a new historical period began in Azerbaijan - a period of strengthening independence and real state-building.

Foreign partners of our country openly declare that Heydar Aliyev linked the state foreign policy concept with strengthening Azerbaijan’s role as a bridge connecting East with West, North with South, built a concept that laid the foundation for modernization in the most balanced form, connected with global trends of international development.

Along with achieving a political stability in Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev laid the foundations for the economic independence of the country.

“Contract of the Century” signed with the Western oil companies in Baku on September 20, 1994 was of vital importance for Azerbaijan and played a crucial role in the establishment of internal stability in the country, and achievement of success in foreign policy.

Heydar Aliyev's economic policy made a special focus on attracting foreign investments into the country. Foreign investments, which were initially invested in the implementation of the new oil strategy of Azerbaijan, gradually began to spread to other sectors of the economy, infrastructure projects.

Moreover, Heydar Aliyev initiated the development of a new Constitution, which was adopted in 1995 and created a legal framework for the modernization of the country, the transition to a new economic system.

Political activity of Heydar Aliyev is an honorable page of national history, and on December 12 the people of Azerbaijan pay tribute to the loving memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, wise politician and genius personality.

