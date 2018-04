Trend:

Azerbaijan hopes that clear-headed political forces will come to power in Armenia after the departure of the military dictatorship regime headed by Serzh Sargsyan, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on April 24.

He made the remarks commenting on how Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan's resignation on April 23 will affect the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution.

Story still developing