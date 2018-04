Trend:

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has today appointed Vusal Huseynov as the chairman of Azerbaijan's State Migration Service.

Huseynov was appointed to this post under President Aliyev's order making additions to the presidential decree dated April 21, 2018 "On the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Huseynov is a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the fifth convocation.

