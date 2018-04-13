By Trend

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan Vitezslav Pivonka upon the termination of his diplomatic tenure, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on April 12.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations, progress achieved in recent years and cooperation prospects between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

Ambassador Pivonka said that he did his best to contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations during his tenure and thanked the Azerbaijani government for the support of initiatives in this direction.

He emphasized that he enjoyed the beauty of Azerbaijan and leaves the country with pleasant impressions.

Mammadyarov thanked Pivonka for his contribution to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic and wished him every success in his future endeavors.

---

