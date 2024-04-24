Lachin holds significant potential for hydroelectric development

24 April 2024 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Lachin has great potential for hydropower development, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district Masim Mammadov said at a conference within the framework of the International Forum themed "COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan", Azernews reports.

“Four new hydroelectric power plants have been constructed in the area so far. Four more power stations are anticipated to be erected before the end of the year. We are also working to build a new reservoir with a capacity of 26.7 million cubic meters. It will be utilized for irrigation in the nearby Gubadli and Zangilan districts” he noted.

Mammadov also stated that another project is underway to construct a massive reservoir on the Hakari river with a capacity of 91 million cubic meters, which will be utilized not only for irrigation but also to provide drinking water to other regions, maybe including Baku.

The International Forum's conference on "COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan" has begun in Lachin, with 64 authoritative specialists from 30 nations in attendance.

Academics, former ambassadors, and officials from international think tanks offered their expertise in sustainable development and green energy during a conference co-organized by ADA University and the Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAIR).

On April 23, they took part in the international forum on the above theme at ADA University and directed questions to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Germany's Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.