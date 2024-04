24 April 2024 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

A state reception on behalf of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was hosted in honor of Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, Azernews reports.

The reception included a concert featuring pieces of Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz music.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz