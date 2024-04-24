We are ready to support businesses starting operations in Azerbaijan: KOBIA

24 April 2024 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy is ready to provide support to business subjects who want to start operations in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KOBIA, said this at the Azerbaijan-Bashkirstan Business Forum held in Baku.

He emphasized that there are prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Bashkortostan: "We are actively cooperating with the Russian Trade Mission in Azerbaijan, the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The purpose of this cooperation is to promote business initiatives of entrepreneurs, create favorable conditions for business cooperation and ensure necessary coordination."

He recalled that he remembers well the visit of the delegation of Bashkortostan to the Agency in February 2022: "We initially discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of SMEs, interaction with the relevant departments of Bashkortostan, organization of potential joint events, exchange of information in the field of investment."

O. Mammadov said that KOBIA considers it important to maintain relations with the regions of the Russian Federation and direct B2B relations: "We see future prospects of interaction at the institutional level, as well as in the format of providing permanent networking for businessmen."

