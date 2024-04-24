National History Museum delights its visitors with new exposition [PHOTOS]

The National History Museum has delighted its visitors with new exposition, Azernews reports.

The Culture Minister Adil Karimli, the President of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), academician Isa Habibbayli, prominent public figures, famous representatives of science, culture and art participated in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played at the event. A minute of silence was held to honor the blessed memory of the martyrs who gave their lives in the name of the Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

A video about the museum and publications published over the past 25 years was shown to the guests of the event.

Speaking at the event, the director of the museum, academician Naila Valikhanli, informed in detail about the new exhibition, noting that it covers all periods of the history of Azerbaijan, and provides local and foreign visitors with the opportunity to better understand the centuries-old historical past, life and culture of our country.

President of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), academician Isa Habibbayli emphasized that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev always attaches special importance to the development of our science and culture.

He underlined the importance of scientific research conducted at the National History Museum.

Furthermore, Ensemble of Ancient Musical Instruments of the Azerbaijan State Museum of Musical Culture performed at the event. Next, the guests got acquainted with the new exhibition.

From the beginning of 2023, work began on creating a new exhibition in the museum's halls.

During the work, it was decided that, unlike the previous exhibition, which reflected the history of Azerbaijan until 1920, the new exhibition will include the history of the country up to the Great Victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War.

At the end of 2023, work on placing exhibits in the appropriate display cases, preparing annotations and labels in two languages (Azerbaijani and English) was completed in all exhibition halls.

Interactive tables and monitors contain information about all periods of the history of Azerbaijan, as well as museum exhibits corresponding to these periods.

The exhibition, located on two floors, consists of 26 halls (1684 m2) (except for the exhibition of the memorial museum of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev)

On the first floor, the exhibition reflects the history of Azerbaijan from ancient times to the beginning of the 19th century, and on the second floor - from the second half of the 19th century to the present day.

The National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from the past to the present.

The house museum of Azerbaijan's philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, was re-opened in 2020 after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum's opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

In addition, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and books.

