AzInTelecom to promote awareness of sustainable development, green technologies

AzInTelecom LLC (Azerbaijan International Telecom), operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, has joined the UN Global Compact on Sustainable Development, said Chairman of the Board of Directors at AzInTelecom Elkhan Azizov, Azernews reports.

"We endorse the advancement of sustainable development across environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) realms. Our commitment aligns with the ten principles of the UN Global Compact on Sustainable Development, which include upholding human rights, combating corruption, promoting gender equality, and safeguarding the environment," he emphasized.

According to him, the LLC will increase its focus on the popularization of green technologies in its activities.

"Considering that 2024 has been designated as the "Green World Solidarity Year" in Azerbaijan and COP29 is to be held in Baku, our LLC will significantly prioritize environmental concerns and the advancement of green technological solutions," he said.

AzInTelecom LLC's activities include the provision of cloud solutions, the transmission of international voice traffic between Azerbaijan and other countries, information security services, and the operation of the SIMA digital solutions platform.

"The company's strategy is built on such basic characteristics as human value, reliability, innovation, adaptability, transparency, and confidentiality," the head of AzInTelecom LLC added.

