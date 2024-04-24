Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan continues contributing to peace, security and prosperity through diplomacy, MFA

24 April 2024 16:59 (UTC+04:00)
Fatime Letifova
Azerbaijan continues contributing to peace, security and prosperity through diplomacy and multilateralism, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, on his official "X"account.

"Today is the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace. Multilateralism is both a method of cooperation & a form of organization of the international system," he added.

