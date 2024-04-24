Sumgayit State Drama Theater presents new play [PHOTOS]

24 April 2024 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

The Sumgayit State Drama Theater has presented Ali Amirli's play "After Twenty Years" in Baku, Azernews reports.

The production was staged under the project carried out by the Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Theater Workers' Union as part of the "Guest Theater" project.

Firudin Maharramov (director of the play), Sevinj Hasanova (artistic director) and Ph.D. in Art Studies Telman Ganiyev (music composer) worked on the production.

After the performance, Azerbaijan Theater Workers' Union awarded the author of the play, Honored Art Worker, Professor Ali Amirli with the Order of Honor for the original literary material of the play.

Through its activities, the Sumgayit State Drama Theater has significantly contributed to the country's theater art.

The drama theater opened its curtain with Mirza Fatali Akhundzade's "Monsieur Jordan the Botanist and Dervish Mastali-shah", directed by Jannat Salimova.

The theater’s repertoire includes the plays of classic and contemporary Azerbaijani, Russian and foreign playwrights.

The Sumgayit State Drama Theater celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Prominent public figures, representatives of culture and art attended the event.

