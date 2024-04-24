Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz presidents attended unveiling ceremony of monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku [PHOTOS]

24 April 2024 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov have attended an unveiling ceremony of a monument to prominent Kyrgyz writer Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich.

Dear guests, dear friends.

It is a significant day in the history of brotherly relations between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan today. We are unveiling a monument to the great son of the Kyrgyz people, Chingiz Aitmatov. I am sure that it will serve as yet another symbol of our friendship, our brotherhood and our unity.

Chingiz Aitmatov is a world-famous writer, a prominent son of the Kyrgyz people who, throughout his life, represented his nation both within the Soviet Union and on a global scale with dignity.

People in Azerbaijan loved his works and respected him as a person for his active civic position, national spirit and attachment to his roots. I remember that he visited Azerbaijan shortly before his demise and I had the opportunity to meet and had a lengthy conversation with him on many issues. On that day, I presented to him a high order of the Azerbaijani state, the “Dostlug” order, as a sign of respect and in recognition of his merits in strengthening our relations. He has always been on the side of justice. It is no coincidence that he earned tremendous respect both in the former USSR and globally not only as a writer, but also as a public figure. The memory of him, of course, lives in the hearts of the Kyrgyz people and all brotherly nations.

While on a state visit to Kyrgyzstan, I visited his grave and paid tribute of the Azerbaijani people to his memory.

It is significant that the monument is to be unveiled as part of the state visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan. Today, we held very fruitful and important negotiations on many issues, including humanitarian cooperation. As you may know, Baku is hosting the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan these days, and it is quite symbolic that it is within the framework of such official events and the state visit that we are participating in this ceremony today in one of the central streets of Baku, Azadlig Street.

I would like to congratulate the Azerbaijani and Kyrgyz peoples on this significant occasion. The monument to Chingiz Aitmatov in Baku will symbolize our unity, our friendship and our brotherhood. And I would also like to note that I am sure that the entire Turkic world is proud of its worthy representative and the only thing we all regret about, of course, is that he passed away too early. And nothing foreshadowed that. As I have already mentioned, I met him in Baku shortly before his passing, just a few months before, and he was full of energy as always and looked good. He told me about his plans. It was 2008, but I remember it as if it were yesterday.

Once again, I congratulate all of us and say the words welcome again – Welcome, distinguished Mr. President. I am sure that the friendship and brotherhood between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan, between our peoples will be eternal. Thank you.

President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov said.

- Dear Ilham Heydarovich.

Dear friends. Today we are gathered in the beautiful city of Baku to mark an important event – the unveiling of a monument to the outstanding Kyrgyz writer and son of all Turkic people who illuminated our world with his talent and deep understanding of human soul.

On behalf of Kyrgyzstan, I would like to express gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev, for his reverent attitude to our country and Chingiz Aitmatov. This monument is an expression of respect and recognition of Chingiz Aitmatov's creative heritage.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, dear friends. I am glad that the Azerbaijani side pays great attention to the cultural ties between our countries. This is extremely important from the point of view of bringing our peoples closer together. The commemoration of Chingiz Aitmatov is a landmark event in our relations. We know that Chingiz Aitmatov was a great friend of Azerbaijan, and I would like to specifically highlight his friendship with the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev. Their relations were unique and strong. Both personalities left an indelible mark in history. Heydar Aliyev highly valued him as a writer and intellectual. He used to say that Chingiz Aitmatov, who gave remarkable works to the treasury of world literature, was the pride of both Kyrgyzstan and the entire Turkic world.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, we also appreciate your personal contribution to the high-level organization of Chingiz Aitmatov's birthday anniversary in brotherly Azerbaijan. According to your decree, Chingiz Aitmatov was the first to be awarded the high order of “Dostlug” on February 25, 2008. Chingiz Torekulovich wasn’t just a writer, he was a true genius of word whose works penetrate to the inner depths of the soul, making us think about the meaning of life, love and human destiny. His works, such as “Jamila” and “White Ship” are not only amazing due to their beauty and wisdom, but also cause delight and admiration with the great creative talent. The establishment of this monument in Baku is a symbol of strong bonds between the brotherly peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan. It is a confirmation that the works of Chingiz Aitmatov unite us all in a common aspiration to beauty, wisdom and harmony. It is important for the younger generation to know and understand the history of relations between our countries, the role of historic personalities and leaders who predetermined the current level of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In the context of bilateral relations, I would like to note that the first visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan was made by Heydar Aliyev in 1995 to celebrate the 1000th anniversary of the Manas epic. At that time, he said sacred words: “We feel and understand each other with our hearts”. With this short but very touching and sincere phrase, he meant that Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are truly brotherly nations. The monument we are unveiling today will become a place where everyone will be able to come in contact with the great writer, honor his memory and be inspired by his work. Let it be a reminder of the greatness of the human spirit and the power of word.

Please allow me to express my deep gratitude to all those who invested their energy, talent and resources in the creation of this monument. May it become a symbol of our unity and eternal attachment to the values that Chingiz Aitmatov so beautifully reflected in his works.

Once again, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani side and wish the brotherly Azerbaijani people peace, happiness and prosperity. Thank you for your attention.

The heads of state unveiled the monument to Chingiz Aitmatov.

The bronze monument of Chinghiz Aitmatov stands nearly 3 meters tall and weighs approximately 6 tons. An accompanying information plaque, written in both Azerbaijani and English, is installed in front of the monument.

Later, the heads of state met and conversed with prominent cultural and artistic figures from Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

Then, they posed for photographs.

