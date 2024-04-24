Azerbaijan-Hungary Energy Working Group holds meeting [PHOTOS]

24 April 2024 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Energy Ministry held the 4th meeting of the Working Group on Energy between the Azerbaijani and Hungarian Governments in a hybrid format, Azernews reports.

Zaur Mammadov, the co-chairman of the Working Group, and the chief of staff of the Energy Ministry, made a speech and noted that the political relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary are at a high level, and mutual visits at the highest level contribute to the development of cooperation. He emphasized that the meetings held at various levels and the signed documents contributed to the development of cooperation in the field of both traditional energy and green energy, the work done and the results achieved were ahead of the plans.

Ms. Isabella Feierabend, the co-chair of the meeting, and the head of the Department of Energy and Climate Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, shared her views on the current state of cooperation within the framework of the Working Group and the steps to be taken in the current year.

At the meeting, detailed information was provided on the work done during the past period since the 3rd meeting of the Working Group, presentations on projects implemented in the fields of oil and gas cooperation, renewable energy, energy regulation and energy efficiency were heard. In June of last year, the issues arising from the agreement on natural gas supply concluded between the energy companies of the two countries were reviewed, interest was expressed in continuing discussions on medium and long-term gas trade.

The results of the ministerial meetings held for the implementation of the Agreement on strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary were referred to, and it was noted that this cooperation platform contributed to the implementation of the green agenda of both countries.

The meeting also encouraged the continuation of mutual training and seminars between the regulatory bodies of the countries, exchanged ideas on the exchange of experience in the field of energy efficiency and the management of energy efficiency funds.

At the end of the meeting, the Protocol on the conclusions of the 4th meeting of the Working Group on Energy was signed. It was decided to hold the next meeting of the working group in Budapest next year.

---

