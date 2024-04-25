Azerbaijan invites President of Iraq to participate in COP29

25 April 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Iraqi President, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, has been invited to participate in the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), to be held in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani Ambassador Nasir Mammadov presented a letter of invitation from President Ilham Aliyev to the Iraqi President.

The Iraqi President expressed gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the invitation to COP29.

During the meeting, a wide exchange of views was held on further prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and Iraq.

---

