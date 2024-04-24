Baku Museum Center hosts lecture by well-known culturologist [PHOTOS]

24 April 2024 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Museum Center has hosted a lecture by well-known composer, musicologist and culturologist Elmir Mirzoyev on the theme "Igor Stravinsky' Wedding and the archetypal beginning of Russian music".

The event was co-organized by Baku Contemporary Music Society and the Baku Museum Center, Azernews reports.

Elmir Mirzoev spoke about the work "Le Noces", presented by Igor Stravinsky at the premiere in Paris in 1923, the historical and aesthetic context of the work, as well as its place in cultural history. Finally, he answered questions from the audience.

Elmir Mirzoyev received his education as a composer at the Baku Music Academy (class of Professor Faraj Garayev) and during his studies he took an active part in international programs, master classes, seminars and courses.

He taught at the Baku Music Academy (1998–2002) and at the Cologne Conservatory (2007), and also lectured in countries such as Germany, Georgia, the Czech Republic, Uzbekistan and Turkiye.

Elmir Mirzoyev was also the artistic director of the SoNoR ensemble, the first contemporary music ensemble in the post-Soviet era, founded in 1995.

