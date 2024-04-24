Round table meeting with youth held within COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan forum [PHOTOS]

24 April 2024 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting of foreign experts with the youth was held at the ADA University under the international forum on "COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan" jointly organized by the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ADA University and Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform (ASAP), Azernews reports.

Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov and acting director of the Youth Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan Gadir Khalilov attended in the meeting.

Opening the event, Fariz Ismayilzade, Vice-Rector of ADA University, stated that the COP29 event to be held in Baku will not be just a meeting to discuss environmental problems but also a significant global forum where important steps will be taken together to solve the issues in the mentioned field.

During the interactive discussion, which involved 64 experts from 30 countries, the capabilities of Azerbaijan to collaborate with other countries and global organizations in developing robust methods for addressing current ecological problems were highlighted. It was noted that hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan reflects the country's active role in targeting climate change and supporting global initiatives aimed at promoting green practices. The fact that Azerbaijan is a participant of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement demonstrates its commitment to combating climate change.

In the continuation of the meeting, young participants shared their views with international experts on the general attitude of youth towards climate issues, initiatives in this direction, the impact of the current geopolitical situation and the development dynamics of trends related to the environment with new generation innovations, and addressed their questions to the experts.

