Asaka Motors plant in Syrdarya to start manufacturing Hyundai cars

24 April 2024 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Asaka Motors aims to begin the production of Hyundai vehicles at its plant in the Syrdarya region, according to the regional administration’s press service, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The company has signed an agreement with the South Korean automotive giant to establish the production of vehicles under its brand in Uzbekistan. Considering the necessity to assess the demand for the new marque, the process will be organized in two phases.

The first phase will involve the large block assembly of Elantra and Sonata sedans, Palisade, Santa Fe, and Tucson crossovers, as well as the Staria minivan. The launch of this process is planned for May this year.

By the end of the year, Asaka Motors intends to finish setting up processes for welding, painting, and advanced assembly. The company aims to localize the production of components for Hyundai vehicles.

Parts production will be managed by a special cluster, which is anticipated to be created near the plant. This will allow a reduction in the time for component delivery and related costs.

In May 2023, Shavkat Mirziyoyev launched three projects for vehicle production in collaboration with China. One of these was the assembly workshop for the brand Exeed by Asaka Motors.

