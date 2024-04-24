Russia’s Bashkortostan hopes to develop trade operations with Azerbaijan

24 April 2024 13:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The Republic of Bashkortostan (Russia) counts on the development of trade operations with Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture of the Republic Ilshat Fazrakhmanov said at the Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan business forum, Azernews reports.

“We came here with the hope of long-term cooperation, so that the business circles of Bashkortostan and Azerbaijan would find each other. This is a two-way street. We are ready to export Bashkir products to Azerbaijan and organize imports into Bashkortostan of goods not produced in our Republic,” said Fazrakhmanov.

He added that the geographic location of Bashkortostan makes it possible to expand the geography of supplies of products from Azerbaijan to nearby regions (Chelny, St. Petersburg, Izhevsk, etc.).

Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov, in turn, said that the delegation of Bashkortostan arrived in Azerbaijan with the aim of expanding cooperation.

“The delegation arrived with good proposals for the supply of non-energy products and in the hope of finding partners here,” he noted.

