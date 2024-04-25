Uzbekistan sees stable growth in car production in Q1

25 April 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

In the first quarter of this year, automobile production in Uzbekistan increased by more than 62%, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

In the first three months, the output of cars amounted to 91,000 units, which is almost two-thirds higher than the same indicator in 2023. The Chevrolet Cobalt model led the growth with more than 28,000 cars produced (a 59.5% year-on-year increase).

Production of Lacetti-Gentra vehicles decreased by 21%, with plans to cease production entirely from April this year.

The most significant increase was shown by the Onix model, which grew 15 times (from 559 to 8,338 units). The Tracker model followed in terms of growth rate, increasing more than 7 times (from 1,660 to 12,205 units). Production of KIA reached 5,000 units, while Chery accounted for 3,000 cars.

The production of new Haval and Exeed models remains marginal for now. Special passenger vehicles saw a slight increase—to 6,317 units.

