Armenian Consulate General to open in Tabriz

25 April 2024 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The Armenian government has decided to open a consulate general in Tabriz, Iran, Azernews reports.

The decision was made at the meeting of the Armenian government held on April 25.

It was reported that the cost estimate of the consulate was also approved. According to information, it was confirmed at the meeting that the monthly salary of the consul general is 2,565 dollars, or 5/6 of the salary of the ambassador of Armenia in Tehran.

It is noted that the Consulate General of Iran was opened in Gafan, Armenia on October 21, 2022. In December 2023, the head of Iran's Foreign Ministry, Hossein Amir Abdullahian, announced at a press conference with his Armenian counterpart in Tehran that the Consulate General of Armenia would be opened in Tabriz at the beginning of 2024.

