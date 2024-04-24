Spain's PM Sánchez says he is to announce his decision to resign

24 April 2024 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez writes on Network X that he is "suspending all his public duties to stop and reflect on the future and decide whether he wants to continue to be at the forefront of politics."

"I need to stop and think" in order to decide "whether I should continue to head the government or whether I should give up this honour," he wrote in a letter posted on X, formerly Twitter, adding he would announce his decision on Monday and suspend his schedule until then.

Carta a la ciudadanía. pic.twitter.com/c2nFxTXQTK — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 24, 2024

Azernews reports that in a letter to citizens, he wrote that he was considering resigning because of the personal attacks he and his wife have suffered in recent weeks.

A Madrid court said earlier on Wednesday that it had "opened an investigation into Begona Gomez for the alleged offence of influence peddling and corruption" in response to a complaint by Manos Limpias (Clean Hands), an anti-corruption pressure group whose leader is linked to the far right.

The brief court statement came several hours after online news site El Confidencial said investigators were probing Gomez's ties to several private companies that received government funding or won public contracts.

The site said the probe was linked to the alleged ties which Gomez -- who does not hold public office and maintains a low profile -- had with Spanish tourism group Globalia, which owns Air Europa.

It said she had twice met with Javier Hidalgo, Globalia's CEO at the time, when the carrier was in talks with the government to secure a huge bailout after it was badly hit by the plunge in air traffic due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Socialist premier Sanchez said in his letter that the complaint was based on "non-existent" facts and was part of a campaign of "harassment" against his wife led by "ultraconservative" media and supported by the conservative and far-right opposition.

