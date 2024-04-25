Azerbaijan invites Hungarian companies to cooperate in transport field

25 April 2024 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Hungary's "Wizz Air" company has opportunities to increase its flights to Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Samir Mammadov, said at the 10th meeting of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian intergovernmental commission in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to him, currently, flights between Azerbaijan and Hungary are carried out 3 times a week.

The deputy minister said that Azerbaijan has made significant investments in transport infrastructure in the last 20 years: "We invite the Hungarian companies to cooperate in the field of transport."

Gergely Fabian, representative of the Ministry of Economy of Hungary, said that Azerbaijan and Hungary enjoy extensive cooperation between in a number of fields, and these partnership relations can also be in bus production.

According to him, bilateral relations are developing: "We are determined to deepen these relations."

"The holding of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan is a great achievement. I congratulate Azerbaijan on this occasion," said Fabian.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz