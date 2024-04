24 April 2024 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

Italy's National Cyber Security Agency (ACN) said Wednesday that it deal with 1,411 cyber attacks in 2023, 29% more than the previous year, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

In its annual report to parliament, ACN said the number of people affected almost tripled, going from 1,150 to 3,302.

