11 Georgian agricultural cooperatives purchase $448,637 worth of equipment with state support

24 April 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Eleven agricultural cooperatives in the western Georgian region of Samegrelo have recently purchased agricultural equipment worth ₾1.2 million ($448,637) with a 50 percent co-financing from the state, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Minister Otar Shamugia inspected the equipment and implements purchased within the state programme for co-financing agricultural machinery for cooperatives.

The purchase of agricultural machinery was available with agro-credit for large farmers. There was a demand for a support programme from small entrepreneurs and [it] was developed. Farmers who join forces and create a cooperative will receive 50 percent co-financing for the purchase of equipment”, Shamugia said.