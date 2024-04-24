Azernews.Az

11 Georgian agricultural cooperatives purchase $448,637 worth of equipment with state support

24 April 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)
Eleven agricultural cooperatives in the western Georgian region of Samegrelo have recently purchased agricultural equipment worth ₾1.2 million ($448,637) with a 50 percent co-financing from the state, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Minister Otar Shamugia inspected the equipment and implements purchased within the state programme for co-financing agricultural machinery for cooperatives.

The purchase of agricultural machinery was available with agro-credit for large farmers. There was a demand for a support programme from small entrepreneurs and [it] was developed. Farmers who join forces and create a cooperative will receive 50 percent co-financing for the purchase of equipment”, Shamugia said.

Between 2023-2024, the programme has financed 62 agricultural cooperatives in Georgia in their purchase of 331 units of pulling machinery and implements worth ₾7,275,591 ($2,720,084).

Between 2016-2023, over 7,500 units of equipment and implements with varying capacities worth more than ₾440 million ($164.50mln) were purchased as part of the programme, the Ministry said.

