Mikayil Jabbarov shares about Entrepreneurs' Day

25 April 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov congratulated businessmen on April 25 - Entrepreneurs' Day, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Minister on his account on the "X" social network.

He noted that in the economic policy defined by the head of state, ensuring sustainable growth and intensive development of entrepreneurship are among the priorities.

The post reads:

"April 25 is Entrepreneurs' Day in our country. In the policy defined by the head of state economy ensuring sustainable growth and intensive development of entrepreneurship are among the priorities. On the occasion of this significant day, we express our thanks and congratulations to the representatives of business who contributed to the achievement of economic goals, the reintegration of our liberated territories into the economic value chain, and the improvement of the welfare of our people, and we wish them success in their work."

25 aprel ölkəmizdə Sahibkarlar Günüdür. Dövlət başçısı tərəfindən müəyyənləşdirilmiş #iqtisadi siyasətdə dayanıqlı artımın təmin edilməsi, sahibkarlığın intensiv inkişafı prioritetlərdəndir. Bu əlamətdar gün münasibətilə iqtisadi hədəflərə nail olunmasına, işğaldan azad edilmiş… pic.twitter.com/WguT0HRRVL — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) April 25, 2024

