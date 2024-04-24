Discussions on financial stability held between CBA, US Department of Treasury

24 April 2024 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The regular meetings of the Azerbaijan’s banking mission took place at the US Department of the Treasury, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, wrote on X, Azernews reports.

“We engaged in productive discussions with Anna Morris, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Global Affairs, and Brian McCauley, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Europe and Eurasia. During the meetings, we reviewed the Central Bank's supervisory measures of financial institutions and exchanged opinions on macroeconomic issues. We also discussed opportunities for cooperation between the two institutions in the areas of risk assessment and management, strengthening cyber security measures, and ensuring overall financial stability,” Kazimov noted.

