By Trend

A concert dedicated to Ilham Aliyev`s landslide victory in the presidential election has been held in the park in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva and family members attended the event.

TV host Murad Dadashov invited President Ilham Aliyev to the stage.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the event.

President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva met with artists on the stage and posed with them for photographs.

The event ended with a spectacular firework display.

