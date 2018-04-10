By Trend

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has banned construction of hospitals, schools, residential buildings that exceed three floors, industrial and agricultural buildings and any public facilities (subject to public risk criteria) near the main export pipelines.

This is stipulated in the "Rules on defining areas of consultation and protection of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main export pipeline named after Heydar Aliyev, the South Caucasus Pipeline and the extended branch of the South Caucasus Pipeline" approved by the Cabinet.

According to the rules, construction of such facilities is prohibited at a distance of 385 meters in all directions from the central axis of the South Caucasus Pipeline, 420 meters in all directions from the central axis of the extended branch of the South Caucasus Pipeline, and 120 meters in all directions from the central axis of the main export pipeline Baku- Tbilisi-Ceyhan.

