Azerbaijan is willing to elevate its relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to qualitatively new level, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Mammadyarov made the remarks at a meeting with a delegation headed by Rashid Alimov, Secretary General of the SCO in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on April 9.

Alimov expressed appreciation for the conditions provided to observe the upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan.

He added that they had productive meetings, got closely acquainted with the pre-election environment and took necessary preparatory steps to observe the election.



Noting that Azerbaijan is the Dialogue Partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Secretary General highly praised active involvement of Azerbaijan into the cultural and public events held within the organization.



Mammadyarov, in turn, appreciated Alimov's support for the development of ties between the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Azerbaijan and added that Azerbaijan is willing to further expand cooperation with the organization and elevate its relations to qualitatively new level.



The minister, referring to Azerbaijan's friendly partnership relations with the SCO member states, stressed that recently initiated East-West, North-South, South-West transport corridors opens vast opportunities for cooperation within the SCO.



The sides also touched upon the importance of public diplomacy projects to raise awareness in Azerbaijan about the SCO and its activities.



At the meeting they also exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.