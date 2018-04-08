By Trend:

The support of the foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member-states for Azerbaijan's position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is extremely important for Azerbaijan, Elman Nasirov, Azerbaijani MP told Trend.

He said that the support of the foreign ministers of the NAM member-states for Azerbaijan's position has been reflected in the final document of the mid-term ministerial conference held in Baku.

“Azerbaijan joined NAM, which includes 120 countries, as a full member in 2001,” Nasirov said, adding that NAM is the second biggest organization for the number of participants.

"Guided by the balanced foreign policy pursued by the president, Azerbaijan carries out successful activity within NAM,” he said.

“The Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), titled “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable Development”, has been recently held in Baku. The summit of the heads of states participating in NAM will be held next year. From this point of view, membership in this organization is of great importance for Azerbaijan."

Nasirov stressed that the NAM member-states always support Azerbaijan in international organizations.

"NAM always supports the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, which was reflected in the final document of the movement adopted at the conference in Baku,” he said. “This means that all 120 NAM member-states unequivocally support Azerbaijan's position on the settlement of this conflict. I think that the reflection of this position in the final document of the conference is very important for Azerbaijan."

The final document of the ministerial conference has reflected the issue about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. According to the document, the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict poses a threat to international peace and stability and it must be resolved on the basis of the principles of international law and within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity which was recognized at the international level.

---

