By Trend

The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan appointed 49 observers for the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, the press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kazakhstan said in a message.

On April 3, Kazakhstan’s CEC held a meeting to consider the issue "On approval of the list of observers from the Republic of Kazakhstan to the presidential elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 11, 2018."

Two of forty-nine observers from Kazakhstan will take part in monitoring elections at the invitation of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The list of observers also includes the representatives of the Central Election Commission of the Kazakhstan (1), the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan (2), territorial election commissions (2), local executive bodies (16), city councils (6), political parties (5), as well as, mass media and commercial organizations (3).

Representatives of Kazakhstan also present in the list of observers from the Turkic Council (2 persons) and the Mission of Observers of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and the OSCE (10 persons).

The list of observers from Kazakhstan, sent to foreign countries for monitoring elections, is approved by the resolution of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan for the first time and in the future this procedure will remain on an ongoing basis.

The presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.

