A meeting of an expert group on long-term observation of the presidential election in Azerbaijan of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) and Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov was held on March 27.

Observation is of great importance to ensure transparency at election, Panahov said.

He expressed satisfaction that the long-term observers of the IPA CIS will monitor the presidential election in Azerbaijan to be held on April 11.

Dmitriy Gladey, head of the group, director of the International Institute for Monitoring Democracy Development, Parliamentarianism and Suffrage Protection of Citizens of IPA CIS Member Nations (IPA CIS IIMDD), noted that the group he led was made up of influential experts from various countries.

He said that the group’s goal is to get acquainted with the preparation for the presidential election in Azerbaijan and have a report ready, following the observation.

Panahov at the request of the guests spoke about training for members of lower election commissions, implemented large-scale educational projects, steps taken to clarify the voter lists, the latest preparatory work for the election and answered questions of international observers.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

The presidential election in Azerbaijan, the largest South Caucasus state on the Caspian shore, is to be held on April 11, according to an order signed on February 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev. Pre-election campaign in Azerbaijan has kicked off on March 19 and will end on April 10 at 08:00.

Eight candidates - Ilham Aliyev, nominated from the New Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party, Araz Alizade from the Social Democratic Party of Azerbaijan, Faraj Guliyev from the National Revival Movement Party, Razi Nurullayev from the Frontists Initiative Group, Hafiz Hajiyev from the Modern Musavat Party, self-nominee Zahid Oruj and Sardar Mammadov from the Azerbaijan Democratic Party – will be competing at the forthcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan.

As many as 312 international observers and 55,887 local observers will monitor the April 11 presidential election in Azerbaijan. The accredited observers represent 47 countries. The number of local observers accredited in the CEC is 969. There are 5,309,434 voters in the country.

