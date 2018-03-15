By Trend

“First of all, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Nizami Ganjavi International Center for awarding me with gold medal. It is a great honor for me to receive this award from the center which promotes the high universal values and ideas of humanity, mutual understanding and peace. For many centuries Azerbaijan has been a land of peaceful coexistence of people of different religions and nations. Traditions of multiculturalism and diversity are one of our biggest treasures. We preserve our traditions and we are open to the world. Today we talked about modern Azerbaijan, about impressive achievements of Azerbaijan after restoration of its independence,” she said.

“I would like to thank the President of Azerbaijan Republic, who is the bright example for me and for the people of our country, as a person who has dedicated his life to the development and prosperity of our motherland. Thank you Mr. President and I am proud to be a part of your team. I also consider this award as recognition of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's works. I say thank you for all those who during 14 years worked with me and helped to implement all our ideas, all our projects in the fields of education, science, culture and social sphere,” noted Aliyeva.

“Finally I would like once again to mention the great efforts of co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. Thanks to your activities the Center has become a very important international platform. Mr. Serageldin, your experience, your knowledge inspired the young generation to use value of education and science to be more open to the world and broaden their horizons. Madam Vaira Vike-Freiberga, you are a shining example for many many across the world. We, in Azerbaijan, highly appreciate your activities, your efforts in building dialogue between nations and countries, your contributions to promoting the legacy of prominent Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi. And thank you, dear Madam Vaira Vike-Freiberga. I have to say, you are a very charming lady. In conclusion, I would like to greet all our guests, to say welcome to Azerbaijan. I hope you will enjoy atmosphere of hospitality and friendship of our beautiful capital. Thank you, Nizami Ganjavi International Center, thank you, Azerbaijan,” she said.

