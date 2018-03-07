By Trend

An international scientific conference, titled “Interpretation of Nizami’s Cultural Heritage in the Modern Period” will be organized on March 14-15 as part of the 6th Global Baku Forum, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora said March 7.

More than 20 scientists from 13 countries – Canada, USA, Brazil, India, Egypt, Georgia, Turkey, Germany, Italy, France, UK, Iran, Finland, as well as more than 30 scientists from Azerbaijan are expected to attend.

---