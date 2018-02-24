By Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission has registered another two candidates for the presidential election to be held April 11.

Candidacies of Ali Aliyev from Azerbaijan’s Citizen and Development Party and Serdar Mammadov from the Azerbaijan Democratic Party were considered at today's meeting and were approved after voting.

Previously, 13 candidates for the presidential election were registered.

Thus, the number of candidates registered for the presidential election has reached 15.

---

