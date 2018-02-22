By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order Feb. 21 on measures for construction, provision and creation of infrastructure for a carpet production workshop in the Gobustan District.

According to the order, two million manats of the amount indicated in sub-paragraph 1.49.5 "Allocation of funds envisaged in the 2018 Azerbaijani state budget for state investments (investment expenditures)" of the president’s Jan. 22, 2018 order will be allocated to Azerkhalcha OJSC.

The funds will be allocated to build a carpet production workshop in Gobustan, provide it with equipment, machines and create its infrastructure.

