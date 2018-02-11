By Trend

The Azerbaijani people see no alternative to the policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev, Malahat Ibrahimgizi, member of the Political Council of the New Azerbaijan Party, MP of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

At the 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party, representatives of all strata of society declared that Ilham Aliyev is the only candidate for the presidential election to be held on April 11, she said.

Ibrahimgizi noted that as a result of the Azerbaijani people’s choice back in 2003, a lot of work was carried out in all spheres under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in all cities of the country, new projects were implemented and economic development was achieved.

The MP added that thanks to the foreign policy pursued by Ilham Aliyev, international organizations adopted decisions recognizing Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

Azerbaijan, having gained 155 votes of the UN member countries, was elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2012-2013, she reminded.

The country has become a beneficial logistics center, which connects many trade routes between the East and the West, the North and the South, she noted.

She also mentioned special role of the head of the Azerbaijani state in the implementation of the historical Silk Road, adding that this is an indicator of Azerbaijan’s international contribution.

"Therefore, on April 11, the Azerbaijani people will say "yes" to even greater progress, stability and sustainable development," the MP said.

The 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party was held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku Feb. 8. The decision was made during the congress to nominate chairman of the party Ilham Aliyev as a presidential candidate. The decision was unanimously adopted.