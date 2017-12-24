By Trend

Chairman of the Executive Committee and Executive Secretary of the CIS, Sergey Lebedev has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Distinguished Ilham Heydarovich, I congratulate you on the occasion of your birthday, on behalf of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth of Independent States and on my own behalf," the message reads.

"You have a long-term state management experience, and you are rightly considered to be a prominent political figure, wise leader. Under your leadership, the Republic of Azerbaijan is consistently moving forward through improvement and modernization in all areas of society's life.

Azerbaijan's growing influence in the international arena and active position in the processes taking place around the world is linked with you. In the CIS countries, you are recognized and appreciated as a supporter of constructive and equal international cooperation aimed at maintaining peace and mutual understanding.

I am confident that your political will and wise statehood position will further create an economically strong and developed state, and our joint efforts aimed at realizing the agreements reached within the Commonwealth of Independent States will lead to more practical results for the sake of prosperity of Azerbaijan and other CIS member states .

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you good health, prosperity and success in your statehood activities."

