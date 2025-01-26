Rainy weather observed in eastern parts of Azerbaijan

26 January 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

The actual weather observed in Azerbaijan has been reported.

The weather conditions have been intermittently rainy in some eastern parts of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

Specifically, the amount of rainfall recorded was 3 mm in Lankaran and up to 1 mm in Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, and Astara.

Fog was observed in Sumgayit, Julfa, Ganja, Shamkir, Shamakhi, Gobustan, Guba, Khachmaz, Tartar, Yevlakh, Goychay, Sabirabad, Jafarabad, and Lerik. Visibility in the fog was limited to 200-500 meters.

The minimum temperature of the air reached 7 degrees Celsius in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, 8 degrees Celsius in the Aran regions, 5 degrees Celsius in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and mountainous areas, and down to -13 degrees Celsius in the high mountainous regions.