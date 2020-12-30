Azerbaijan, Baku’s most anticipated new restaurant—T.G.I. Friday’s™ American Bar and Grill—is expected to open its doors before the end of April 2021.

The casual dining restaurant, known worldwide for its crave-worthy cocktails and notoriously good times, has crafted a diverse new menu of American-inspired flavors ranging from tasty shareables and delicious entrees to decadent desserts. Proving good things come to those who wait.

Thankfully, diners won’t have to wait much longer to get a taste of the weekend. Construction for the new restaurant has already begun. The well-thought-out design and interior layout set the stage for a unique dining experience you can only get at Friday’s™.

"We wanted to create a space where guests could get together with friends, unwind from their day and indulge in that Friday feeling no matter what day of the week it is," said Silvia Flores, Global Director of Marketing for the brand. “The restaurant’s new contemporary design is both inviting and fun. Guests will feel comfortable gathering around good food and great drinks to break from the stresses of daily life.”

The American Bar and Grill will officially open to the public in April 2020. Excited diners can be the first to experience the bold flavors of the American-style menu and the fresh tastes of our world-famous cocktails.

ABOUT TGI FRIDAYS

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 880 restaurants in 60 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of “Friday” is core to our promise that “In Here, It's Always Friday®.”