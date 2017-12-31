By Laman Ismayilova

The prospect of a new year, a fresh start always comes along with an anticipation about how the coming year will change our lives.

Each of the twelve animals in the Chinese Zodiac has unique characteristics, while each year corresponds to one animal.

There are also five elements (wood, fire, earth, metal, water) which are associated with their own “life force”.

According to the Eastern calendar, on February 16, 2018, the Earth will pass on to the Yellow Earth Dog, a reign which will last until the start of the new astrological cycle on February 4, 2019.

2018 is the Year of the Earth Dog. So what does it mean?

The totem animal symbolizes the north-western direction, and spans for the period of time known as the “Eleventh guard”.

The Dog is sincere, independent and never betrays. Like man’s best friend, it is extremely loyal and you can always count on it.

Next year will welcome some sense of harmony, peace and goodwill. It's a year of unity and understanding that will reward all of us for hard work.

With hopes of a brighter here’s what the stars have predicted for you.

Aries

In 2018, Aries will be in the spotlight. The best time for changes in life will be the second half of June. Aries without a partner have a chance to find their love in summer.

In financial issues, the successes of Aries will be less than in love. Also, you should pay special attention to new acquaintances. They can attract additional profits for you and help them move up the career ladder.

Taurus

The Dog will successfully influence your financial status. You will work hard. However, it is worthwhile to focus on your own flair and be careful about the advice of others. Loving others is easy, but loving yourself can be one of the hardest things in this world. So, keep loving yourself!

Gemini

A big part of 2018 will contribute to the development of your career – take advantage of this. You will receive fair compensation for what a lot of work. The Dog will completely change your life. You will reconsider your ideals and principles.

Cancer

The year 2018 will be more peaceful for you. Your friend will support you no matter what you decide to do. Lonely Cancers will have a romantic relationship. Love adventures await you in the first half of the year, and in the fall you will be busy searching for new hobbies. The first three months of the year will be full of unexpected business proposals.

Lion

For Lion, next year will be a period of new relations, acquaintances and business unions. The most successful month of the year is December. However, don't over-exert yourself. If you do a repetitive task day-to-day, try to make sure you rest enough for your body to recover while you do the task.

Virgo

For Virgo, the year 2018 will be quite restless with a lot of activities lined up. In the first half of 2018, you should focus on their career. There will be innumerable tasks to be done. The next year will bring about major changes for Virgo people. You should be able to communicate well with people. Love affair appears to be on the horizon from June.

Libra

The Dog will bring major changes in your life. There will be many positive developments in your professional side. Don’t forget to give importance to your personal interests or hobbies. Take steps to positively develop your love relationships this year.

Scorpio

In 2018, stars advise you to avoid negativity. Next year, you will be able to solve all the problems, raise incomes and achieve stability. Be more thoughtful in your career efforts. However, Scorpio will be very jealous and unrestrained. Stay away from impulsive acts as this might move you far away from your partner.

Sagittarius

Next year, get rid of secondary goals. Learn to prioritize and think many times before making an important decision. The planetary positions are favorable for you to feel better and do better in life. It's also good time for growth and harmony in love life.

Capricorn

The Dog will bring to fore your hidden talents and resources. Team work would pay off well for Capricorn this year. Moreover, your managerial skills will help you climb yet another rung in the professional ladder. Those married or already into a relationship would find the year a good time to get to know more about their partner.

Aquarius

The year 2018 will be successful for Aquarius. New feelings and new attachments may arise. If you have been in love with someone for a long time and do not dare to confess, the stars are advised to do it in October 2018.

Pisces

Next year might call for hard work from Pisces. In 2018, the Dog will help you to make radical changes in your lifestyle and personal life. Do not be impulsive, take small bold steps. You are also advised to stick to your workouts and diet habits in order to have a better energy level.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz