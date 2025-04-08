8 April 2025 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

During the occupation of Garabagh, Azerbaijan regularly heard from international politicians, especially from the United States, Canada, and the Czech Republic, suggesting that the country should come to terms with the reality of occupation. However, despite such external pressures, Azerbaijan successfully restored its territorial integrity, Azernews reports, citing Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board at the Center for Analysis of International Relations, as he said at a panel on “Geopolitical Changes and Their Impact on Regional Sovereignty,” held as part of the 7th ADA Political Forum in Xankəndi on April 8.

In his speech, Shafiyev reflected on the challenges Azerbaijan faced in restoring its territorial integrity, recounting discussions with foreign politicians.

“Some of them advised us to accept the facts of occupation, suggesting that we should reconcile with the situation. We worked for over 30 years to restore our territorial integrity through diplomatic means. We held numerous negotiations with politicians from various countries, and two main messages stood out to me. One message was: ‘You must come to terms with the reality of being there, and with the visual attempt at change.’ The other, from certain individuals, was: ‘You can do whatever you like, nothing will come of it.’ Despite these messages, we succeeded. Azerbaijan returned its lands,” he explained.

Shafiyev also addressed the present-day reactions of some foreign politicians, particularly from the West, who argue that the path taken to peace was flawed. He countered, saying, “But when you visit Xankəndi today, you can witness firsthand the effects of Armenian vandalism. The consequences of Armenian occupation are clear. Even in other areas where Armenians once lived, you can see the destruction. Although not all areas suffered the worst kind of vandalism, they remain in a dire state. The question arises: Why keep these territories under occupation when they were not even being used? Why claim these lands as yours—sacred, historical lands—if you were not genuinely invested in them?”

In closing, Shafiyev addressed the issue of individuals who are currently being tried for war crimes and other offenses related to crimes committed against Azerbaijan and its people. He emphasized that while these individuals are being prosecuted according to Azerbaijani law, the global reaction to their trials has been far from unified. “The former leadership of the military corps in Garabagh is being tried for various crimes, including crimes against humanity. Yet, sadly, there are calls for their release. Even the BBC has produced special reports on Ruben Vardanyan. These calls are unacceptable.”

Shafiyev’s words echo Azerbaijan’s firm stance on defending its territorial integrity and the challenges faced in overcoming international pressures, while also reaffirming the country’s commitment to justice and accountability.